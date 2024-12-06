Karen Julieth Ojeda Rodriguez was arrested in connection with multiple high-profile murders in the municipality of Barrancabermeja in Columbia. Known by the alias "La Muneca" (The Doll), the 23-year-old Rodriguez is accused of orchestrating several targeted killings, including the recent murder of her former boyfriend. The police said that the killings were carried out at the direction of the notorious Los de la M gang. Rodriguez is believed to have led a group of hitmen responsible for terrorising the region. Her arrest came after an ambush following the assassination of her ex-boyfriend on July 23 in a rural area of Colombia called Piedecuesta, the Magdalena Medio Police said. Sabrina Krasniqi Suicide-Murder Case: US Model Shoots Husband to Death, Later Dies by Suicide in Florida.

Karen Julieth Ojeda Rodriguez Arrested

A Colombian hitwoman, known as ‘The Doll,’ has allegedly been arrested for several m*rders, including her ex-boyfriend pic.twitter.com/jbkRtZ6x7i — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) December 6, 2024

