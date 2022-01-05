Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has imposed two-week states of emergency in Almaty and in the western Mangistau province following mass protests triggered by a rise in fuel prices. According to documents published on the president's website, the move includes an 11 pm to 7 am curfew, movement restrictions, and a ban on mass gatherings.

