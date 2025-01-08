The Regent Street in London was evacuated today, January 8, following a "bomb threat". Multiple videos going viral on social media show people running to safety as police carry out evacuations due to a "bomb threat" in London. It is also learned that authorities conducted a controlled explosion as a safety measure. After this, the police have the all-clear. UK Shocker: Teacher Avoids Jail After Being Convicted For Having Sex With Minor Student in Eltham School.

London's Regent Street Evacuated Over 'Bomb Threat'

This was in Mayfair off Regent Street c. 20 mins ago. Controlled explosion right after the end of the video. pic.twitter.com/Cn0DJs5PVK — Gardiner Hanson (@GardinerHanson) January 8, 2025

Video of Evacuation Surfaces

Panic in central London as police carried out a number of controlled explosions around Regent Street, as they investigate a suspicious vehicle. Could it be those pesky far-right individuals again? pic.twitter.com/jdcI7pSRF0 — Turning Point UK 🇬🇧 (@TPointUK) January 8, 2025

Police Conduct Controlled Explosion

UPDATE - Authorities conducted a controlled explosion as a safety measure. The police have now given the all-clear. — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) January 8, 2025

