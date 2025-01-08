The Regent Street in London was evacuated today, January 8, following a "bomb threat". Multiple videos going viral on social media show people running to safety as police carry out evacuations due to a "bomb threat" in London. It is also learned that authorities conducted a controlled explosion as a safety measure. After this, the police have the all-clear. UK Shocker: Teacher Avoids Jail After Being Convicted For Having Sex With Minor Student in Eltham School.

London's Regent Street Evacuated Over 'Bomb Threat'

Video of Evacuation Surfaces

Police Conduct Controlled Explosion

