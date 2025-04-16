Amid the US tariff war with China, NVIDIA said that the Trump government banned it from selling H20 chips to China 'for the indefinite future'. The Jensen Huang-run chip company said this would cost USD 5.5 billion in China exports. The United States government said NVIDIA would have to comply with new US export restrictions to China. Donald Trump Threatens To Strip Harvard University of Its Tax-Exempt Status After University Refuses To Accept Policy Changes Ordered by White House.

US Bans NVIDIA from Selling H20 Chip to China

