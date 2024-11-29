Shocking bodycam footage shows Missouri police fatally shooting Maria Pike, 34, and her 2-month-old baby, Destinii Hope, during a domestic disturbance call. Officers repeatedly urged Pike to put down her baby as she stood upset in a closet. Moments later, she grabbed a large kitchen knife and lunged at police while holding the infant. An officer fired, killing both Pike and her child. The incident is under investigation, and three involved officers have been placed on leave. US Shocker: Nanny Caught on Camera Shaking, Punching and Throwing Newborn Baby Across Room in California, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Missouri Mom and Baby Fatally Shot by Police After Knife Attack (Disturbing Video)

NEW: Mother and baby shot dead by police after she charged at them with a knife Officers were called to a family assault in Independence, Missouri They calmly spoke to Maria Pike, 34, who was holding her 2-month-old daughter, Destinii Hope, in a closet Pike's husband was seen… pic.twitter.com/Tht1qWL5Ey — Unlimited L's (@unlimited_ls) November 29, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)