In a harrowing case of child abuse, a nanny hired through social media was caught on camera violently shaking, punching, and throwing a newborn baby across a room in California’s Bay Area. The shocking abuse was discovered weeks after the nanny’s hiring, with the parents alleging they noticed aggressive behaviour before firing her. Upon reviewing baby monitor footage, they uncovered the disturbing acts, where the nanny was seen physically abusing the 2-day-old child on multiple occasions. The nanny who was hired through social media has reportedly appeared trustworthy to parents during interviews. Despite evidence, authorities have yet to file charges against the nanny. US Shocker: 2 Minor Boys, Baby Girl Rescued From Oklahoma House Filled With Human Feces; Couple Arrested on Child Neglect Charges.

Nanny Caught on Camera Abusing Newborn in California

NEW: Bay area, California nanny caught on camera shaking, punching, and throwing a 2-day-old baby across the room. It's pretty mindblowing that these parents would leave their 2-day-old baby alone with a total stranger. The video of the abuse was so graphic that ABC7 had to… pic.twitter.com/5kdUiSZRyV — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 27, 2024

