Republican leader Mitch McConnell froze mid-sentence during an appearance at his weekly news conference in the Capitol on Wednesday and was escorted away from the microphones to recover. The incident took place during the Senate GOP leadership press conference, wherein the latter was escorted to the side by his colleagues. However, McConnell's office reaffirmed that the senator is now “fine” adding that he felt lightheaded and stepped away for a moment but was sharp and taking questions upon his return. Presenter Kate McCann Faints, Collapses on Live TV Halting Conservative Party Leaders Debate.

Mitch McConnell Freezes at Press Conference Video

Sen. Mitch McConnell, the longtime Republican leader, froze mid-sentence during an appearance at his weekly news conference in the Capitol on Wednesday and was briefly escorted away from the microphones to recover. https://t.co/G0K7FHgWAT pic.twitter.com/VDACiAS5Q4 — The New York Times (@nytimes) July 26, 2023

Mitch McConnell inexplicably freezes during press conference, is quickly escorted away pic.twitter.com/w4jnw8NtdU — Ken Klippenstein (@kenklippenstein) July 26, 2023

Update: @LeaderMcConnell’s office reaffirms the senator is “fine” adding that he felt lightheaded and stepped away for a moment but was sharp and taking questions upon his return — Raquel Martin (@RaquelMartinTV) July 26, 2023

