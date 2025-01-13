Former First Minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon, has confirmed that she and her husband, former SNP chief executive Peter Murrell, have decided to end their marriage. In a statement shared on social media, Sturgeon expressed her heavy heart in announcing the separation, revealing that they have been living apart for some time. Despite the end of their marriage, she emphasized that they still care deeply for each other. Sturgeon made it clear that no further comments would be made on the matter at this time. The couple’s decision marks the conclusion of their relationship, which has been in the public eye due to their prominent roles in Scottish politics. Nicola Sturgeon, Scotland’s First Minister, to Quit After More Than Eight Years As Scottish National Party Leader.

Former First Minister of Scotland Announces Split From Husband on Instagram

