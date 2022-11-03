Pilots of Aurigny ATR72-600 aircraft were faced with some challenging winds while landing at Bristol Airport on November 2 as Storm Claudio's heavy winds and rain continue to batter the UK, with gusts as high as 44 miles per hour. On approach to the runway, the aircraft was still concerningly veering off course as the turbulent weather took hold, however the pilots managed to expertly position the jet with just seconds to spare. The shocking footage of the aircraft's dramatic descent is now viral on social media. Delhi-Bound Akasa Air Flight Lands Safely After Bird-Hit; Aircraft Positioned for Detailed Inspection

Watch Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)