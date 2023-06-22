Twitter is abuzz with praise for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who displayed a remarkable act of patriotism during his visit to Washington DC. Despite the rain pouring down, PM Modi stood unwaveringly as the National Anthem played, capturing the hearts of onlookers. The inspiring video of his steadfastness has garnered widespread admiration and commendation on social media. PM Narendra Modi's Gift to US President Joe Biden Highlights India’s Traditional Respect for Experience (See Pics and Video).

PM Narendra Modi Braves Rain for National Anthem

