Following the burning of a Quran in Sweden on July 12, the United Nations Human Rights Council endorsed a contentious resolution on religious intolerance, raising concerns among Western nations who claim it contradicts long-standing rights protection procedures. India, along with Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and the Maldives, supported Pakistan's motion for a resolution in response to the Quran burning event in Sweden. Quran Burnings in Europe: UN Rights Body Calls for More Action to Combat Religious Hatred.

India Backs Pakistan's Proposal for Resolution in UN

India backs OIC country proposal for resolution against Quran burning incident in Sweden, votes along with Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Maldives in favour of resolution. https://t.co/rtklV8BfRS — Suhasini Haidar (@suhasinih) July 12, 2023

