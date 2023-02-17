Sally Webster, an 85-year-old UK care home resident has reportedly undertook on what is said to be the world's fastest zipline in Wales. A video of Webster undertaking and completing the world's fastest zipline has gone viral on social media. According to a report in BBC, Webster flew down the 1.5km (1 mile) long and 500ft (152m) high line with her daughter Juliet (52), a yoga teacher. "I never thought at my age I'd see myself at the top of Snowdonia - never mind ziplining down it," Sally said. Love Knows No Heights! Indian Man Becomes First to Propose on World’s Longest Zipline, Watch Video.

85-Year-Old Completes World’s Fastest Zipline

Sally Webster, an 85-year-old UK care home resident, took on what’s said to be the world’s fastest zipline in Wales pic.twitter.com/HRCiM8Cytb — Reuters (@Reuters) February 17, 2023

