A "serial rapist" identified as Sean Williams, who was on the run for over a month, has been caught in US state of Florida on Tuesday, November 21, confirmed FBI in Knoxville on X (formerly known as Twitter) post. Sean Williams has been accused of raping multiple woman and children. He escaped custody in October. The accused was arrested after being tracked down by K-9 officer and his partner. "Sean Williams is now in custody in Pinellas County in Florida," FBI in Knoxville posted on X. Williams who was already charged with production of child sexual abuse material and one charge of distributing cocaine, is now additionally charged with escaping custody. US Shocker: Gym Teacher Engages in Sexual Relationship With School Student in New Jersey, Arrested for Sex Assault.

FBI in Knoxville Confirms Sean Williams' Arrest:

https://t.co/flp765qFns UPDATE: Sean Williams is now in custody in Pinellas County, Florida. Williams was apprehended without incident after being tracked down by a K-9 Officer and his partner. — FBI Knoxville (@FBIKnoxville) November 22, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)