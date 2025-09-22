Ahead of Typhoon Ragasa, the Guangdong Province in south China raised its wind emergency response to Level II, with two cities announcing a series of suspension measures today, September 22. According to news agency IANS, the Level II response, the second-highest in China's four-tier warning system, was activated at 10 AM today. It is also reported that schools will suspend classes starting Tuesday, September 23, in the cities of Zhuhai and Jiangmen, with work, production, public transport and business operations to be suspended later on Tuesday. Typhoon Ragasa, the 18th typhoon of this year, is expected to make landfall along the central or western coastal areas of Guangdong on Wednesday, September 24, as a strong or super strong typhoon is likley to severely affect the province from Tuesday to Thursday (September 23 to Spetember 25), the provincial meteorological observatory said. On Sunday, September 21, Typhoon Ragasa had intensified into a super typhoon, packing maximum sustained winds of 185 km per hour and gusts of up to 230 km per hour, the Philippine weather bureau had said. Super Typhoon Ragasa: Over 5,000 Families Evacuated in Philippines Ahead of Landfall of Typhoon; Hong Kong Airport To Shut All Passenger Flights for 36 Hours.

Super Typhoon Ragasa Live Tracker on Windy

