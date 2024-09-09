Zurich Councilwoman Sanija Ameti, on Monday, September 9, resigned from the Swiss Green Liberal Party (GLP) following backlash over her use of a Christian painting for target practice. The controversy erupted when Ameti, a Muslim GLP member, posted images on Instagram showing her shooting at a painting of the Virgin Mary and Baby Jesus. The medieval Italian artwork, which was featured in an illustrated catalogue, was targeted with pellet holes. After significant backlash, Ameti apologised, claiming she didn't consider the offensive nature of her actions. Switzerland: Five Cross-country Skiers Frozen to Death in Swiss Alps After They ‘Fell Asleep Together’ Near Matterhorn (Watch Video).

Sanija Ameti Resigns After Using Christian Painting for Target Practice

JUST IN - Swiss green liberal politician Sanija Ameti resigns from party leadership after shooting the image of Mary and baby Jesus — Blick pic.twitter.com/nTwa2C27xD — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) September 9, 2024

