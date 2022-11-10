The exceptionally rare and giant gemstone, the Fortune Pink Diamond, was for the first time put up in auction. The Largest Pear-Shaped "Fancy Vivid Pink" Diamond reaped 28.4 million Swiss francs ($28.8 million) at a Geneva auction. The eye-watering price included fees and taxes on the lower end of the expected range. The precious gem was sold to a private Asian collector on Tuesday. Miners Unearth the Biggest Diamond Ever Found in Canada: List of 3 Largest Diamonds in the World.

Watch Video Of The Fortune Pink Diamond:

The Fortune Pink Diamond, the largest pear-shaped fancy vivid pink diamond ever put up for auction, was sold for $28.8 million at a Christie's sale in Geneva https://t.co/mKdXuBIfC4 pic.twitter.com/3agnNxoq0O — Reuters (@Reuters) November 9, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)