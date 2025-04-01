Elon Musk issued a statement saying that the US government deleted a "terabyte of financial data to cover their crimes." However, the tech billionaire said that due to the lack of understanding of the technology, the DOGE team was able to recover the data. Elon Musk accused the employees of the US Institute of Peace of deleting the data, according to reports. As per reports, the DOGE team fought for days to gain access to the United States Institute of Peace (USIP). The institution allegedly funded terrorist groups such as Taliban and Iraqi leaders. SpaceX Fram2 Mission: ‘First Time Humans Have Been in Orbit Around the Poles of Earth’, Says Elon Musk, Check First Views From Dragon Spacecraft (Watch Video).

Elon Musk Said USIP Deleted Data but DOGE Team Was Able To Recover Due to Technology

They deleted a terabyte of financial data to cover their crimes, but they don’t understand technology, so we recovered it 🙄 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 1, 2025

