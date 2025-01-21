Tech leaders, including Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Apple CEO Tim Cook, AMD CEO Lisa Su, and Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, among others, congratulated Donald Trump on becoming the 47th President of the United States. Tech leaders, including Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, Sundar Pichai, were seen attending Donald Trump's Inauguration Ceremony on Monday. All the tech leaders congratulated the POTUS on empowering the technology sector and driving innovation and growth. TikTok Ban in US Officially Put on Hold: Donald Trump Signs Executive Order Extending TikTok Operations for 75 Days (Watch Videos).

Apple CEO Tim Cook Congratulated Donald Trump on Becoming President of US

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Congratulated Donald Trump on Becoming President of US

Google CEO Sundar Pichai Congratulated Donald Trump on Becoming President of US

AMD CEO Lisa Su Congratulated Donald Trump on Becoming President of US

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)