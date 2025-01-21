Tech leaders, including Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Apple CEO Tim Cook, AMD CEO Lisa Su, and Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, among others, congratulated Donald Trump on becoming the 47th President of the United States. Tech leaders, including Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, Sundar Pichai, were seen attending Donald Trump's Inauguration Ceremony on Monday. All the tech leaders congratulated the POTUS on empowering the technology sector and driving innovation and growth. TikTok Ban in US Officially Put on Hold: Donald Trump Signs Executive Order Extending TikTok Operations for 75 Days (Watch Videos).

Apple CEO Tim Cook Congratulated Donald Trump on Becoming President of US

Congratulations to President @realDonaldTrump and Vice President @JDVance on Inauguration Day. We look forward to working with the administration to drive continued innovation and jobs for future growth across our great nation. — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) January 20, 2025

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Congratulated Donald Trump on Becoming President of US

Congratulations to President @realDonaldTrump and Vice President @JDVance on your historic inauguration. We look forward to partnering with you and your administration to harness the power of technology for growth and help drive America's competitiveness and leadership around the… — Satya Nadella (@satyanadella) January 20, 2025

Google CEO Sundar Pichai Congratulated Donald Trump on Becoming President of US

Congratulations to @POTUS Donald Trump and @VP JD Vance on your inauguration. We look forward to working with you to usher in a new era of technology + AI innovation that will benefit all Americans. — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) January 20, 2025

AMD CEO Lisa Su Congratulated Donald Trump on Becoming President of US

Congratulations President @realDonaldTrump and VP @JDVance on today's inauguration. We are looking forward to working with you and your administration to drive long-term growth, prosperity, and technology leadership for our great nation! — Lisa Su (@LisaSu) January 20, 2025

