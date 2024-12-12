Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg reportedly donated USD 1 million to Donald Trump's inaugural fund. This was reported after two weeks when Zuckerberg met Trump privately at Mar-a-Lago. As per a report by CNN, Mark Zuckerberg could have met Donald Trump for a more active role in the incoming administration, likely to shape tech policy. Meta banned Trump from its social media platforms four years ago after the January 2021 insurrection. Bhavish Aggarwal Announces New Feature ‘Service Status?’ To Let Users Track Real Time Service Updates of Their Scooter on Ola Electric App.

