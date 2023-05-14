Counting began in Turkey as he polls have closed in a closely contested election that could bring an end to the 20-year rule of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and steer the mostly Muslim country towards a different path. Preliminary results are expected later today. Turkey Elections 2023: Recep Tayyip Erdogan's Two-Decade Rule May End As Polls Show President Trailing Behind Opposition Candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu.

Turkey Elections 2023

#BREAKING Counting begins as voting concludes in Türkiye’s presidential, parliamentary elections pic.twitter.com/38RUPDv7dZ — ANADOLU AGENCY (@anadoluagency) May 14, 2023

