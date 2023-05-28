Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan won the re-election for the President's post, defeating challenger Kemal Kilicdaroglu on Sunday. With this win, Erdogan, aged 69, an extension of his 20-year rule for an additional five years, ensuring his leadership extends beyond the centenary of Turkey's foundation in October, marking a significant milestone in the history of the republic. According to the reports, Erdogan received 52.1 percent of votes in the second round on Sunday, while Kilicdaroglu won 47.9 percent. Turkey Presidential Election 2023 Results: President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Leads in First Unofficial Reports of Runoff Poll Count.

Turkey Presidential Election 2023 Results:

