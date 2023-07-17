The youth unemployment rate in China has hit an all-time high in June 2023. According to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics, the unemployment rate among young people in China has risen to to a record high of 21.3 percent. Overall urban unemployment remained at 5.2 percent. Meanwhile, China's economy grew 6.3% in the second quarter of the year, lower than expected, after near-stagnant growth a year earlier. China GDP Growth: Chinese Economy Grew 6.3% in the Second Quarter, Lower Than Expected as Momentum Slows.

Youth Unemployment Rate in China Rises:

