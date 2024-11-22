The US Embassy in London’s Nine Elms was locked down on November 22 after police investigated a suspicious package. A controlled explosion was conducted to neutralize the potential threat, causing a loud bang that alarmed civilians. Metropolitan Police confirmed the noise was from a precautionary detonation, with cordons in place as investigations continue. Civilians were evacuated from surrounding areas, and embassy employees were initially trapped by automatic doors before being escorted out. The embassy announced on its official X account that authorities, including the Met Police, are handling the situation, with Ponton Road closed as a safety measure. Armed officers emphasised the gravity of the incident. Police urged the public to remain calm as inquiries proceed. London Shocker: Man with Facial Disfigurement Asked to Leave Restaurant for 'Scaring Customers'.

Local authorities are investigating a suspicious package outside the U.S. Embassy in London. Met Police are present and have closed Ponton Road out of an abundance of caution. We will provide further updates when available. Please monitor @metpoliceuk for updates. — U.S. Embassy London (@USAinUK) November 22, 2024

