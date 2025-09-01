A heart-stopping scene unfolded at Hersheypark in Pennsylvania when a man leapt onto a monorail track to rescue a missing autistic boy walking nearly 100 feet above the ground. The child had been reported missing by his parents around 5 PM and was later spotted on the secured monorail track, where he reportedly remained for nearly 20 minutes. Video from the site showed shocked visitors watching and waving from below as the boy cautiously walked along the elevated track. Video further captured the moment a man positioned himself on the roof of a nearby building and then jumped onto the track to reach the child. Park officials confirmed the boy was safely rescued and reunited with his family around 5:30 PM. US Shocker: Central Park Carriage Horse 'Lady' Collapses and Dies on NYC Street, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Autistic Child Saved After Walking on Monorail Track at Hersheypark

NEW: Man jumps on the monorail tracks at Hersheypark in Pennsylvania to save a little boy with autism. The child appeared on the tracks shortly after the parents reported him missing. “While the Hersheypark team was searching, the child entered a secured area for the monorail… pic.twitter.com/McL7tZ0pEM — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 31, 2025

