The stage collapsed during the speech of former Prime Minister of Pakistan Yusuf Raza Gilani on Thursday. He was addressing the crowd when the incident took place. Gilani, however, kept his speech going even though the stage collapsed mid-speech.

Watch Video:

سابق وزیراعظم یوسف رضا گیلانی کی تقریر کے دوران اسٹیج گرگیا #DunyaNews #DunyaVideos pic.twitter.com/xiV8WhjKHD — Dunya News (@DunyaNews) September 1, 2022

