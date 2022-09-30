British Airline Virgin Atlantic has brought changes to its gender identity policy so that the airline’s front-line employees are no longer required to wear gendered uniforms. The company believes this will promote inclusivity. Additionally, optional pronoun badges will also be made available to crew and passengers. The airline has said that the changes are part of a wider series of gender-inclusive initiatives under its ‘Be Yourself’ agenda.

Check Tweets:

Our iconic Vivienne Westwood uniforms are made for everyone ❤️ @michellevisage, @TanyaCompas, @TalulahEve and Tyreece Nye joined our crew to celebrate our new uniform code with a runway on a runway. #SeeTheWorldDifferently pic.twitter.com/A3r618nysb — virginatlantic (@VirginAtlantic) September 29, 2022

Our Vivienne Westwood uniforms were designed in 2014 and have been proudly worn by our crew, pilots and ground teams ever since. This update allows our people to choose which of these uniforms best represents them – no matter their gender, gender identity, or gender expression. — virginatlantic (@VirginAtlantic) September 28, 2022

