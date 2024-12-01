US Republican leader Vivek Ramaswamy condemned New York City’s USD 220 million lease of the Pakistani government-owned Roosevelt Hotel in Manhattan to house undocumented migrants. He labeled the arrangement “nuts,” highlighting that NYC taxpayers are effectively funding a foreign government. The Roosevelt Hotel, closed since 2020, reopened earlier this year under a three-year lease agreement, providing accommodation for migrants. The deal is expected to generate USD 220 million in revenue for Pakistan, as part of its USD 1.1 billion IMF bailout package. The hotel will revert to Pakistani ownership after the lease expires. The contract, announced by Pakistan’s Minister of Railways and Aviation, Khawaja Saad Rafique, sparked criticism, with Ramaswamy questioning the use of taxpayer funds for the initiative. Elon Musk, Vivek Ramaswamy Leading US Government’s DOGE in Trump 2.0 Cabinet Will Be Biggest Threat for Beijing: Chinese Advisor Zheng Yongnian.

Vivek Ramaswamy Criticises NYC’s USD 220 Million Deal with Pakistani-Owned Hotel for Migrants

A taxpayer-funded hotel for illegal migrants is owned by the Pakistani government which means NYC taxpayers are effectively paying a foreign government to house illegals in our own country. This is nuts. https://t.co/Oy4Z9qoX45 — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) December 1, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)