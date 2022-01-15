Melbourne, January 15: A Tsunami warning has been issued in Tonga after a volcano hit the island on Saturday, said reports. More information is awaited as it's a breaking development.

Tonga's Hunga Tonga volcano just had one of the most violent volcano eruptions ever captured on satellite. pic.twitter.com/M2D2j52gNn — US StormWatch (@US_Stormwatch) January 15, 2022

Hope everyone in Tonga is safe tonight. https://t.co/uEgkic93AN — Uso Blaze (@therealusoblaze) January 15, 2022

