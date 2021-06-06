The Qualifying Round of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2021 has had Charles Leclerc coming first which means, he will start first in the main race today. Lewis Hamilton who came second stood will start second. In this article, we shall bring to you the live streaming and online details of the main event at the Baki City Center. But let's have a look at the preview of the game first. Valtteri Bottas had won the Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2019. The tournament did not happen in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Azerbaijan GP 2021: Charles Leclerc of Ferrari Takes Pole Position, Outraces Lewis Hamilton.

Talking about this year, on Saturday we had the practice session and the qualifying round. As seen on Saturday, the Azerbaijan GP punishes even the minutest of mistakes as Max Verstappen got his car crashed on Turn 15. The damage was so bad that the third practice had to be actually stalled the third practice session. Verstappen's car had a damaged suspension. Needless to say that the race is going to be a tough task for the racers. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming details of the game.

Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2021 Final Race, Dates, Times of Practice, Qualifying & Main Event

The main race will take place at the Baki City Center On June 5, 2021. The race will take place at 5.30 pm IST.

Which Channel Will Provide Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix Live Telecast of Practice Session and Qualifying Round?

Good news for fans! Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2021 telecast will be available in India. The fans can watch the Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2021 live in India by tuning into Star Sports Select 2 SD/HD.

How can you watch Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2021 Live Streaming Online of Practice Session and Qualifying Round?

The practice session of Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2021 will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar VIP app. You can also visit the official website of the F1 to get the live updates of the race.

