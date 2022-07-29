The Commonwealth Games officially known as the XXII Commonwealth Games will be held in Birmingham, England from July 28 to August 8. It is going to be played in the West Midlands Region of England across 15 venues. India have sent a 10-member team for squash, and among them is 14-year-old, Anahat Singh. The youngster has defied expectations and will have all eyes on her at the quadrennial event. Anahat Singh, India's Youngest Athlete, 14-Year-Old Wins Qualifying Round of Women's Squash Singles Event at Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

Anahat Singh is the youngest ever squash player to represent India at a major multi-national sports event. The 14-year-old has proved herself with a sensational run at the U-15 level and brings bright prospects to the Indian squash team.

Other members of the squash team consist of the last edition’s medal winners Saurav Ghosal, Joshna Chinappa, and Dipika Pallikal. The likes of Ramit Tandon, Abhay Singh, Sunyana Kuruvilla, Anahat Singh, Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu, and Velavan Senthilkumar will be heading towards the 2022 Birmingham Games to achieve glory.

Facts About Anahat Singh

Anahat started playing squash at the age of 8 years

She is a part of Virat Kolhi’s Foundation

She is ranked No.1 among Asian Junior girls (U-15)

Anahat Singh won a gold medal at the British Junior Open 2019

She won the DPD Dutch Junior Open in 2019

Anahat Singh also secured silver medals at the British Junior Open 2020 and Malaysian Junior Open

She won Bronze at Asian Junior Championship

Anahat Singh is a champion of the Junior US Open Squash tournament in U-15 girls

She won the Asian Junior Title in 2022

The Indian squash team achieved its first medals at the Commonwealth Games during the previous edition. They won a total of 3 medals including 1 gold, and 2 silver and will be aiming to top that tally and add further medals.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 29, 2022 11:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).