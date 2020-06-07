Jwala Gutta Slams Social-Media User Over Racial Comments, Says ‘This Is Where We Are Actually Heading’

Jwala Gutta (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Several hashtags like #BoycottChina and #BoycottChineseproducts became one of the top trends in India after Sonam Wangchuk, the engineer who inspired Aamir Khan’s character in 3 Idiots, shared a video on Twitter, urging Indians to boycott Chinese products. Many prominent personalities like actors Arshad Warsi and Milind Soman also joined the campaign and pledged not to use any Chinese products. However, a netizen used the trending hastag to make racist comments against Indian badminton player Jwala Gutta. The veteran athlete took to her official Twitter account and shared a screenshot of racist comments made by a netizen on her picture. Boycott Chinese Products: Arshad Warsi, Milind Soman and More Join the Much Needed Movement.

Replying to a picture posted by Gutta on the Instagram story, the social media user wrote “Boycott Chinese Products, Boycott Jwala.” Well, the remarks didn’t go down well the Arjuna Award winner as she gave a befitting reply to the netizen. “So this is where we are actually heading!!!,” wrote the former top-ranked doubles player along with a thumbs down emoji on Twitter. Have a look.

View Post:

So this is where we are actually heading!!! 👎🏻 pic.twitter.com/j6YqT0YdXS — Gutta Jwala (@Guttajwala) June 7, 2020

Racism has certainly been a problem for many athletes all-around the world. Following the death of American-African man George Floyd, many prominent players like West Indies all-rounder Darren Sammy and Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba revealed that they have also been subjected to racial abuse several times in their career.

Jwala, who was last seen the Malaysia Masters 2017, announced to take a break from the game in May 2017. She hasn’t played any major tournament since then. However, her future plans are also not unveiled. With being 36, it will be interesting to see if Gutta will once again grace the badminton court or not.