With two gold medals on the third day, the Indian flag kept flying high at the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Sunday, July 31. And fans must gear up for some more action on the fourth day of the event in Birmingham where the Indian hockey team would be in action. And so would the judokas be, as they compete in knockout matches. Ajay Kumar, who would be competing in India's first event of the day, will have a lot weighing on his shoulders, considering India's success so far at the Commonwealth Games in this particular discipline. In boxing, Amit Panghal and Md Hussamuddin will be in action. Also, Srihari Nataraj will be competing in the final of Men's Backstroke final. There are a lot of other events too so you would want to miss any action from the CWG 2022. You can take a look at the updated medal tally here.

On Day 3, Jeremy Lalrinnunga fetched India's second gold of the event after achieving success in the men's weightlifting 67kgs. Achinta Sheuli later in the day, added another gold in the men's 73kg category in weightlifting. The Indian women's cricket team defeated archrivals Pakistan in dominant fashion while the men's hockey team hammered Ghana 11-0.

