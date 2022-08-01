The 2022 Commonwealth Games officially known as XXII Commonwealth Games, is an international multi-sport event for the members of the Commonwealth, currently underway in Birmingham as all the teams give their best to snatch the gold and move up the ranks. In the 22nd edition of the quadrennial event, India currently stands at the sixth position after winning 3 golds, 2 silver, and a bronze medal. Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 4 Results.

All the medals snatched by India have come from different categories of weightlifting, the first gold was secured by Mirabai Chanu as she defends her throne. The second gold for India was won by Jeremy Lalrinnunga in men’s 67kg and the third by Achinta Sheuli in men’s 73kg.

The action continues as the Indian mixed badminton team on a winning streak reaches the semi-finals with Singapore and will potentially attend the finals with a chance to bring the gold for their nation. Indian women's hockey team will play their 3rd group match against the host England and will try to secure their place in the semi-finals with a win. Two Indian boxers will also be participating on day 4 in the men’s lightweight and welterweight division for the round of 16. Sports such as judo and table tennis will depend upon the qualification matches on day 3.

Indian Athletes in Action on Day 4 Of CWG 2022

Sports Athlete(s) Swimming Srihari Natraj (03:04 pm), Advait Page (04;10 pm), Kushagra Rawat (04:28 pm) Boxing Rohit Tokas (11:45 pm), Ashish Kumar (1:00 am) Weightlifting Punam Yadav (02:00 pm), Vikas Thakur (06:30 pm), Usha Kumara (11:00 pm) Athletics Murali Sreeshankar (02:30 pm), Muhammed Anas (02:30 pm), Dutee Chand (04:45 pm), Tejaswin Shankar (12:00 am) Hockey Women’s Team (06:30 pm) Lawn Bowl India Women’s Four Finals (04:30 pm), India Women’s Pairs, (01:00 pm), India Men’s (04:15 pm), India Men’s Fours (8:45 pm), India Women’s Triples (1:00 pm & 8:45 pm) Badminton Mixed Team Medal Match (10:00 pm) Table Tennis Men’s Team (03:30 pm) Subject to Qualification

India moving at a great pace in the 2022 Birmingham Games so far and will be looking to match or surpass their most successful campaign which came in 2010 New Delhi or top their previous editions’ run which is their second most successful edition.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 01, 2022 11:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).