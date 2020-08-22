With the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) being around the corner, players of all the teams are gearing up for the mega tournament, and Shreyas Iyer is no exception. Recently, the Delhi Capitals skipper took to his official Instagram page and shared a video of his intriguing workout. In the clip, Iyer can be seen performing explosive push-ups in his room which is done to increase core strength. Well, the right-handed batsman certainly looks in great touch ahead of the tournament and one can expect to see his blitzes in UAE. Delhi Capitals Batsman Ajinkya Rahane Shares Super-Cute Picture With Daughter Aarya.

“What’s Poppin,” wrote Iyer while sharing the video on the picture-sharing website. Well, executing explosive push-ups certainly takes a lot of beating. For Iyer, however, it seemed like a bread and butter task. Netizens were also impressed after watching the video as they filled the comment section with praises. Fans also expressed the desire of seeing the star batsman back on the field as soon as possible. Meanwhile, let’s look at the video. DC Squad for IPL 2020 in UAE: Check Updated Players' List of Delhi Capitals Team Led by Shreyas Iyer.

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram What’s Poppin🤔 A post shared by Shreyas Iyer (@shreyas41) on Aug 22, 2020 at 12:46am PDT

Iyer has emerged as the cornerstone of India’s white-ball team in the past year and is expected to carry his sensational form in IPL 2020. Apart from Iyer, the Delhi-based team also has the services of Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant and Shimron Hetmyer. At the same time, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma and Ravichandran Ashwin will handle the mantle in the bowling department. Well, the team looks solid on the paper, and it will be interesting to see if they can lift their maiden IPL title or not.

As of now, Iyer and other Indian cricketers of Delhi Capitals are staying in a Mumbai hotel. They are expected to fly for UAE in a couple of days.

