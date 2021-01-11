Continuing its trend of reacting on latest happenings, Amul topical came up with yet another doodle after Indian pacers Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah allegedly faced racial slurs from a section of the crowd during the third Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). Team India lodged a formal complaint to the umpires following the pleasant incident and even Indian skipper Ajinkya Rahane also talked to the match officials about the matter. The world cricket world condemned the act of those fans and asked the officials to punish the guilty. While Cricket Australia is investigating the case, Amul shared a caricature highlighting the incidence. ICC Condemns Racial Behaviour Towards Indian Cricketers.

"Just not CrickHate," was highlighted in the doodle as Amul also expressed its displeasure over the infamous episode. Racism has certainly been an issue in the sporting world, as players from different disciplines have been victimized with unpleasant remarks. A couple of years back, England pacer Jofra Archer was also racially abused by some spectators during a Test match against New Zealand at the Mount Maunganui. While Archer's culprit was punished for his actions, CA have apologized Team India and ensured that the guilty fans would face repercussions. Meanwhile, let's look at how Amul reacted to the infamous episode. Racism Row at SCG: Virat Kohli Asks for Strict Action Against Offenders.

Amul's Caricature!!

Meanwhile, the third Test ended in a draw after Team India batted their heart out in the Day 5 at SCG. With this, the four-match series remains levelled at 1-1. The four and final Test takes place at the Gabba, Brisbane and will get underway on January 15. Ajinkya Rahane's troop has many positives to take out from SCG, but they'll have a problem of fielding a potent playing XI. While Ravindra Jadeja is ruled out of the fixture, Rishabh Pant and Hanuma Vihari's participation is also under the scanner.

