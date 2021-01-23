Industrialist Anand Mahindra has announced that he will gift new That SUVs from his personal account to six young cricketers who were part of the India’s winning squad against Australia. India defeated Australia 2-1 in a four-match series to clinch their just second Test series win Down Under. The youngsters Mohammad Siraj, T Natarajan, Shardul Thakur, Washington Sundar, Shubman Gill and Navdeep Saini performed well in absence of some of the key players like Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravi Ashwin and Mohammed Shami to help India secure a famous win. Anand Mahindra Shares Picture of Matthew Hayden Driving Scorpio Getaway Outside The Gabba Cricket Ground, Says Keep That Engine Revving As India vs Australia Series Comes Down to Engrossing Final Day’s Play.

Anand Mahindra took to Twitter and announced the gifts from his personal account. In a series of tweets, he wrote: “Six young men made their debuts in the recent historic series #INDvAUS (Shardul’s 1 earlier appearance was short-lived due to injury)They’ve made it possible for future generations of youth in India to dream & Explore the Impossible (1/3),”

“Theirs are true ‘Rise’ stories; overcoming daunting odds in the pursuit of excellence. They serve as an inspiration in all arenas of life. It gives me great personal pleasure to gift each of these debutants an All New THAR SUV on my own account—at no expense to the company. (2/3)” T Natarajan Receives Royal Welcome Upon Arrival at His Village, Taken Home on Chariot.

“he reason for this gift is to exhort young people to believe in themselves & ‘Take the road less traveled.’ Bravo Mohammed, Shardul, Shubhman,Natarajan,Navdeep & Washington! I now plead with @Mahindra_Auto to get them their THARS on priority.”

Here's Anand Mahindra Tweet

Six young men made their debuts in the recent historic series #INDvAUS (Shardul’s 1 earlier appearance was short-lived due to injury)They’ve made it possible for future generations of youth in India to dream & Explore the Impossible (1/3) pic.twitter.com/XHV7sg5ebr — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 23, 2021

Tweet Continues...

The reason for this gift is to exhort young people to believe in themselves & ‘Take the road less traveled.’ Bravo Mohammed, Shardul, Shubhman,Natarajan,Navdeep & Washington! I now plead with @Mahindra_Auto to get them their THARS on priority. 😊 (3/3) — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 23, 2021

Out of the above mentioned six players, Siraj, Natarajan, Sundar, Gill and Navdeep Saini made their Test debuts during the series. In 2018, Thakur made his Test debut but had could bowl just ten balls after suffering from a groin strain in his right leg and was ruled out of the Test. In what was a sort of a comeback for the pacer, he impressed one and all.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 23, 2021 01:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).