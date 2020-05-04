Andre Russell Reveals How Virat Kohli’s Aggressive Celebrations Triggered Him to Unleash Mayhem During KKR vs RCB Match in IPL 2019

Andre Russell and Virat Kohli (Photo Credits: IANS/ Facebook)

West Indies’ swashbuckling all-rounder Andre Russell enjoyed a sensational run in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 as he played one jaw-dropping knock after another and guided Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to several victories. However, his best batting performance in the tournament came against Virat Kohli’s led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) where he scored 48 runs off mere 13 deliveries and guided his side to a five-wicket victory. Talking about his mayhem in that match while talking to TV presenter Sanjana Ganesan, the maverick revealed that opposition’s skipper Virat Kohli’s aggressive celebration was the motivation behind his jaw-dropping knock. IPL is Where I Get Most Goosebumps, Want to Retire in KKR Jersey, Says Andre Russell.

Russell revealed that after the departure of KKR captain Dinesh Karthik, Kohli turned to KKR’s CEO Venky Mysore and his family and celebrated in delight. However, the RCB skipper’s actions triggered the Caribbean dasher and he played a scintillating knock.

"Dinesh Karthik got one boundary or two then he got out. He hit the ball and I think Virat Kohli took the catch. Virat Kohli turned to Venky (Venky Mysore KKR CEO) and where all the wives and KKR supporters were and he is like 'come on'. When I looked up, like something triggered in my head like, hell no this is not over," revealed Russell.

When Karthik got out, KKR required 52 runs off mere 16 balls to chase down the mammoth target of 206 runs. However, Russell’s storm helped KKR reach the total with as many as five balls to spare. Talking about how he planned his innings at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Russell said he asked Shubman Gill, who came to bat at seven, to give maximum strike to him and the decision paid off at the end.

"When Shubman Gill walked out, I said hey listen I am gonna take down anybody that bowls. Anyone who comes on I am gonna take them down. So just try to give me as my strike as possible. He said, 'anything you say big man', Boom. Since then, the game, it was like six after six and every time I was hitting a six I was not even looking at the scoreboard because sometimes you get carried away with the crowd and everything ," said the 31-year old.

"Every time after hitting a six I would go to Shubman, punch the gloves with him and go back to take as much deep breath as possible, that allows you to become calm. Looking around is like waste of energy," he added.

Russell went on to muster 510 runs in total and that too with an astonishing strike rate of over 200. He even scalped 11 wickets in the tournament. KKR was eliminated from the league stage to the T20 extravaganza. However, Russell’s heroics earned him the ‘Most Valuable Player of the Tournament’ award.