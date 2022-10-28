England will be looking to bounce back in the T20 World Cup after a shock loss against Ireland with rain playing a huge role in the defeat. Next up for them is Australia at the iconic MCG with both sides looking for a win that will keep them in the hunt for a semi-final spot. England would feel there were hard done by the DLS calculation but their batters paid little heed to the demands of the run rate in the chase against England and were ultimately punished. Opponents Australia were bamboozled by New Zealand in their opening game but inflicted heavy damage on Sri Lanka in their second game to bounce back in style. Momentum plays a key role in big tournaments and Australia will be hoping to cash in on it. Australia versus England will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Hotstar app from 1:30 PM IST. Australia vs England Preview, ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Likely Playing XIs, Key Players, H2H and Other Things You Need to Know About AUS vs ENG Cricket Match in Melbourne.

Matthew Wade has tested positive for COVID-19 and is likely to miss the game against England. Aaron Finch has looked good in bits and parts for the team but needs to capitalize on it to get a big score. David Warner has had low scores in the opening two games and will be under pressure to perform. Marcus Stoinis and Tim David are the big-hitting players in the lower middle order and they can snatch the game away from the opposition in a matter of few overs. ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Twenty20 WC Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

Mark Wood is the key player with the bowl for England as he is a consistent wicket-taker. Sam Curran has improved significantly and his ability to bowl prime yorkers at the death makes him a fan favoruite. England's weakness lies in their batting with Ben Stokes and David Malan struggling to score quickly.

When Is Australia vs England, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 (Know Date, Time And Venue)

The Australia vs England, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match will be played at the MCG in Melbourne on October 28, 2022 (Friday) onwards. The AUS vs ENG game has a start time of 01:30 PM IST. ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Points Table Super 12 Updated.

Where To Watch Australia vs England, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Live Telecast On TV?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights for ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports SD/HD channels to watch the live telecast of the AUS vs ENG T20 World Cup 2022 match on TV. The Australia vs England match will be telecast live on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, 1 Telugu & 1 Kannada.

How To Watch Australia vs England, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Live Streaming Online?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Sports Network, will live stream Australia vs England, T20 World Cup 2022 on online platforms. Fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website to catch the AUS vs ENG action live. England last lost to Australia in T20 cricket back in 2020 and it will be a surprise if this trend comes to end this evening.

