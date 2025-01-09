In a thrilling display of batting, Rangpur Riders skipper Nurul Hasan guided his side to a thrilling victory after he smashed 30 runs against Fortune Barishal pacer Kyle Mayers in the Bangladesh Premier League 2024-25 match at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet, on Thursday. Chasing 198 runs, the Rangpur Riders needed 26 runs off final deliveries with their skipper Hasan on strike against speedster Mayers. The Rangpur Riders skipper hammered three sixes and three fours in the 20th over to guide his side to a memorable three-wicket win in the BPL 2024-25 clash. Nurul Hasan remained unbeaten on 32 runs off just seven deliveries, including three fours and three sixes. On Which Channel Bangladesh Premier League 2024 Live Telecast in India Will Be Available? How To Watch BPL Cricket Matches Free Live Streaming Online?

Stunning Display of Batting by Nurul Hasan

𝘼𝙗𝙨𝙤𝙡𝙪𝙩𝙚 𝙘𝙞𝙣𝙚𝙢𝙖! 🍿 Rangpur Riders were all but out of the contest until Skipper Nurul Hasan smashed 30 off the final over to pull off an incredible heist! 😵‍💫#BPLonFanCode pic.twitter.com/9A7R96fmhU — FanCode (@FanCode) January 9, 2025

