The Fortune Barishal vs Rangpur Riders Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2024-25 match witnessed an unusual incident where a batter was given out for 'obstructing the field' after the non-striker collided with the bowler. This incident happened in the 19th over of the match when Mahedi Hasan had miscued a shot off Jahandad Khan's bowling with the ball spooning up in the air. Jahandad Khan rushed to take the catch when he and Nurul Hasan were involved in a mid-pitch collision. The third umpire was soon asked to intervene and after watching replays, he adjudged that Nurul Hasan had changed his direction of running after the shot, leading to the collision. Mahedi Hasan, the striker was given out for obstructing the field, as per Law 37.3.1 "If the delivery is not a no-ball, the striker is out obstructing the field if wilful obstruction or distraction by either batter prevents the striker from being out caught." Nurul Hasan Smashes 30 Runs in an Over Against Kyle Mayers To Clinch Thrilling Victory During Fortune Barishal vs Rangpur Riders BPL 2024–25 Match (Watch Video).

Third Umpire Adjudges Mahedi Hasan Out After Partner Nurul Hasan Obstructs the Field

We don’t see that too often! 👀 ICYMI: Mahedi Hasan was given out after his partner Nurul Hasan was found guilty of obstructing the field! 🫣#BPLOnFanCode pic.twitter.com/5DJuZr0Dwg — FanCode (@FanCode) January 9, 2025

