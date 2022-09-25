Bangladesh (BAN) and United Arab Emirates (UAE) are all set to square-off in a two-match T20I series. The first T20I encounter between the two teams will be played on September 25 (Sunday) at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Of late, Bangladesh had a disastrous outing in the Asia Cup 2022 as they endured an early exit from the event due to back to back losses in the group stage. While as, UAE who reached the final of Asia Cup 2022 qualifiers a month back, lost to Hong Kong and failed to make it to Asia Cup 2022. That being said, the two teams are levelled evenly ahead of the upcoming T20I series. Pakistan vs England 4th T20I 2022 Live Streaming Online on SonyLiv and PTV Sports: Get Free Live Telecast of PAK vs ENG Cricket Match on TV With Time in IST.

Bangladesh announced the squad on Wednesday with many big names missing. Regular captain Shakib Al Hasan will be absent for the upcoming T20 series against UAE as he is engaged with Caribbean Premier League currently. Meanwhile, Nurul Hasan Sohan has been handed over the charge to lead the team, who also happens to serve as a second wicket-keeping option. Besides Nurul Hasan, Litton Das is another wicket-keeper batsman who will be part of the squad. All-rounders for Bangladesh are the likes of Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Afif Hossain and Mosaddek Hossain who are well known to prop the team in crunch. Mustafizur Rahman will be the forefront bowler along with Taskin Ahmed and Shoriful Islam.

UAE are playing at home ground and will use this opportunity to good advantage. C. Rizwan will be spearheading the team, who is also one of the main batters of the UAE. Chirag Suri and Basil Hameed will steady the middle order. One of the most experienced players of UAE, Ahmed Raza will have a huge role to play. He has played 53 T20 internationals and scalped 36 wickets. Zahoor Khan, who has played over 33 T20 internationals and picked 41 wickets, will be the main bowler for the side accompanied by the likes of Sultan Ahmed and Zawar Farid in the bowling unit. PAK vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Pakistan vs England 4th T20I Cricket Match in Karachi..

Bangladesh vs UAE, 1st T20I 2022 Schedule and Match Timings

Bangladesh vs UAE, 1st T20I match will be played on September 25, 2022 (Sunday) onwards. The game will take place at the Dubai International Stadium and it is scheduled to begin at 07:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) and 08:00 pm local time.

Which TV Channel Will Telecast Bangladesh vs UAE, 1st T20I T20I 2022 in India?

Sadly, no channel will telecast BAN vs UAE T20I match in India. Fans in Bangladesh can watch the live telecast of BAN vs UAE on GTV. In India, fans can follow live action via live streaming option. More on that below.

Bangladesh vs UAE, 1st T20I T20I 2022 Live Streaming Online

In India, fans can catch the BAN vs UAE 1st T20I 2022 match live streaming online on VUSport YouTube channel. Besides it, the BAN vs UAE live streaming online will be available on Ullu app, Atrangii app and MX Player app as well.

