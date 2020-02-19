BCCI Upset With ICC As Governing Body Pushes for Extra Global Events in 2023–2031 Cycle

BCCI. (Photo Credits: IANS)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) are seemingly upset with the International Cricket Council (ICC) over the addition of extra global cricketing events in the 2023-2031 cycle. The ICC communicated with the member boards to tender their expressions of interest in hosting any of the events in men’s and women’s cricket which will be taking place between 2023 and 2031. The proposed tournaments by the cricketing council will see at least one major event being played every year to which objections have been raised by BCCI officials. Motera Stadium First Look: BCCI Shares Aerial Pic of World’s Largest Cricket Venue in Ahmedabad.

During the ICC Board meeting last October, the governing body had proposed two additional events – 10-nation T20 Champions Cup and six-nation ODI tournament, which will replace the Champions Trophy – to be added in the upcoming cricketing cycle. Despite objections raised by BCCI, the events have received a temporary green signal. Indian Team to Get New Chief Selector by First Week of March, Says CAC Member Madan Lal.

List of Proposed Events by ICC

Men’s T20 Champions Cup (2024, 2028)

Women’s T20 Champions Cup (2024, 2028)

World Test Championship Final (2025, 2027, 2029, 2031)

Men’s ODI Champions Cup (2025, 2029)

Women’s ODI Champions Cup (2023, 2027)

Men’s ODI World Cup (2027, 2031)

Women’s ODI World Cup (2025, 2029)

Men’s T20 World Cup (2026, 2030)

Women’s T20 World Cup (2026, 2030)

When Sourav Ganguly was elected as BCCI president in October last year, CEO Rahul Johri had formally written to ICC, expressing his displeasure over the extra tournaments. Along with the Indian board, Cricket Australia (CA), England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) have objected the move of stating one global event every year. ICC T20I Rankings 2020: KL Rahul Remains at No. 2, Virat Kohli Drops to 10.

‘What happens if none of the important boards expresses interest to host these tournaments? Where will the events be staged?’ said BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal about ICC's proposal of adding extra events. ‘The move has never been approved. If it was approved, why are they calling for expression of interest? These are two contradictory statements. They are seeking approval now’ Dhumal added.

The main reason for BCCI’s objection to the move could be the effect it will have on the bilateral series, which hold immense value for the big cricketing boards. With the introduction of the new ICC tournaments, the income will be affected as the revenue generated will go into the governing body’s cash box with the members getting only a proportion of profit.