Apart from his cricket, MS Dhoni is also known for his hilarious comments and befitting responses. His comments on the field are often caught on stump mic and the fans still have a hearty laugh replaying the old videos. Now, in the 12th match of the IPL 2021 which was against the Rajasthan Royals, we had yet another instance where MS Dhoni's hilarious comment was captured on the stump mic. So the Chennai Super Kings skipper was trying to get the right fielding placement while Ravindra Jadeja was brought into the bowling duties. IPL 2021: MS Dhoni Doesn’t Want to Be Called Unfit, Says ‘I Have to Keep Up with the Younger Guys’ (Watch Video)

This was when he found one of the fielders was yet again not at his place. This annoyed MS Dhoni a bit and he was heard saying, "Yaar ek player gayab ho jata hai hamesha," Like always, MS Dhoni's words were captured by the stump mic and the netizens once again had a good laugh about the same. MS Dhoni's men won the match against the Rajasthan Royals by 45 runs at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Here's the video of the incident:

MS Dhoni was also in the news for his dive last night to avoid getting run out. Team Chennai Super Kings had posted a total of 188 runs on the board. Faf du Plessis contributed with maximum runs scoring 33 off 17 balls. Talking about the Rajasthan Royals, Jos Buttler's 49 runs could not help the team and they fell short by 45 runs.

