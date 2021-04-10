10 Apr, 18:15 (IST) CSK vs DC Live Score Updates Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2021. Stay tuned for toss and playing XIs.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Delhi Capitals (DC) meet in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 match number two. The CSK vs DC takes place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai behind the closed doors due to coronavirus pandemic. This is apparently the first game of the season for both the teams. Meanwhile, stay tuned for CSK vs DC live score updates. CSK vs DC, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Streaming: Watch Free Telecast of Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals on Star Sports and Disney+Hotstar Online.

Delhi Capitals- the last season’s runners-up- are without their regular captain and key batsman Shreyas Iyer. In his absence, wicketkeeper batsman Rishabh Pant will lead the side. It will be interesting to see how Pant guides the Capitals. IPL 2021 Points Table Updated.

CSK vs DC Live Scorecard

Pant will be up against vastly experienced player MS Dhoni. CSK faced an early exit last season and will be hoping for a better season this time around. CSK have made some changes to their squad and have added new players.

Chennai Super Kings Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni(w/c), Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Robin Uthappa, Imran Tahir, Cheteshwar Pujara, Karn Sharma, Jason Behrendorff, Krishnappa Gowtham, Bhagath Varma, Harishankar Reddy, KM Asif, N Jagadeesan, Hari Nishanth, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mitchell Santner, Lungi Ngidi. IPL 2021 Schedule in PDF for Free Download: Get Indian Premier League 14 Venues, Full Time Table, Fixtures and Match Timings in IST.

Delhi Capitals Squad: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Woakes, Ravichandran Ashwin, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Steven Smith, Sam Billings, Lukman Meriwala, Tom Curran, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan, Praveen Dubey, Anrich Nortje, Vishnu Vinod, Manimaran Siddharth, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel.