Chennai Super Kings will take on Rajasthan Royals in match 37 of the Indian Premier League 2020. The clash will be played at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on October 19, 2020 (Monday). Both teams are near the bottom of the points table but have a chance of closing the gap on top four with a win. Meanwhile, fans searching for live streaming details of CSK vs RR IPL 2020 live streaming can scroll down below. CSK vs RR Preview: 7 Things You Need To Know About Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 37.

Both teams are coming into the game on the back of the losses, where the result could easily have gone the other way. Chennai Super Kings, let the game against DC slip out of their hands in the final over as Axar Patel smashed three sixes to win the game for his side. While Rajasthan Royals on the wrong side of an AB de Villiers masterclass. CSK vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals.

CSK vs RR Live Telecast of IPL 2020 Match 36 on Star Sports TV Channels

Fans can watch the live telecast of Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster for Indian Premier League 2020 in India. So fans need to tune into Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 HD Hindi channels to catch the live telecast the CSK vs RR KXIP match with Hindi commentary. Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Select and Star Sports 1 Select HD channels will be providing live-action in English. Fans can also enjoy the live action of all IPL matches on select regional languages on Star Sports Network.

CSK vs RR Live Streaming Online of IPL 2020 Match 36 on Disney+ Hotstar

Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals and all IPL fans can also catch the live action online. Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the game online for fans in India. But to watch the CSK vs RR match live on Hotstar, fans must first subscribe by paying a nominal fee. JIO and Airtel are also providing free Hotstar subscriptions on select plans.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 19, 2020 03:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).