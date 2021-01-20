Delhi Capitals is all set for the IPL 2021 mini auctions which will be held on February 11, 2021. The team reached the finals of the Indian Premier League 2020 which was organised at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai. It was the Rohit Sharma’s men who walked away with the trophy once again. Their team had a few weaknesses in the last edition of the Indian Premier League where they did not have a strong Indian pacer. They would surely want to iron out all the weaknesses for the next edition. IPL 2021 Players' Auction: February 4 Registration Deadline; No Player Agent Allowed.

We had Ishant Sharma but his form in the shorter format was a bit unreliable. DC had to rely on the services of Mohit Sharma who was a bit mediocre. Avesh Khan who had played only one match in the IPL 2020 could not scalp any wicket. Thus he was quite inexperienced and he needed a good back up. Thus, DC would want to have a good Indian name in the pace department. Harshal Patel was the ideal option, but he is a medium pacer. Now, let’s have a look at the retained and released players by the Delhi Capitals.

List Of Retained Players: Shreyas Iyer (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin, Prithvi Shaw, Lalith Yadav, Avesh Khan, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Marcus Stoinis, Chris Woakes, Shimron Hetmyer, Harshal Patel and Praveen Dubey.

List Of Released Players: Mohit Sharma, Sandeep Lamicchane, Alex Carey, Jason Roy, Keemo Paul, Tushar Deshpande.

The Indian Premier League 2021 is supposed to happen in March or April this year. The tournament would be ideal preparation for the players for the ICC Cricket World Cup which will be held later this year.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 20, 2021 06:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).