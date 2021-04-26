Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore will be taking on each other in the IPL 2021 match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. DC and RCB have been quite good in the tournament so far. The two teams have been placed in the top four spots of the table. So, this will the battle between the table toppers. In this article, we shall bring to you the weather and the pitch report of the game. So the match will be starting at 7.30 pm. DC vs RCB IPL 2021 Dream11 Team Selection: Recommended Players As Captain and Vice-Captain, Probable Lineup To Pick Your Fantasy XI.

Usually, Ahmedabad is known for its hot temperature and the mercury in the city is known to touch 40 degrees in summers. However, by the evening it eases out a bit. The evening weather will remain around 32 degrees Celcius. However, at the start of the game, the temperature will be around 40 degrees which means it will be quite hot during the toss. As the evening proceeds, there will be a few changes in the temperature as it will dip down by a couple of degrees every hour. By the end of the game, the temperature will be around 34 degrees Celcius.

Now, let's have a look at the snapshot of the weather below:

Weather report (Photo Credits: Accuweather.com)

Pitch Report:

The pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium is quite decent for batting. The deck is on a slower side but will offer ample swing which will keep batsmen on their toes. Dew could come into play for the teams this the captain winning the toss could choose to field.

