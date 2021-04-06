Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings are all set to take on each other in IPL 2021. The two teams will take on each other on April 10, 2021, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The two teams have already reached Mumbai and the players of both sides were seen exchanging pleasantries while they maintained their social distancing. The official account of the Chennai Super Kings shared the video of the same on social media. The IPL 2021 will begin on April 9, 2021, with the match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore. CSK Captain MS Dhoni Could Script Three Majors Records During IPL 2021.

Talking about the video, the players of the two sides maintained social distancing and kept the norms of COVID-19. There were smiles all around as they kept chattering with each other. "DC and @ChennaiIPL stars interacted just as we finished training and they walked in for theirs, and it's only made us more impatient for the big game on April 10," read the caption of the video.

Now, let's have a look at the video below:

A cordial meet up before the intense matchup 🤜🏻🤛🏻 📹 | DC and @ChennaiIPL stars interacted just as we finished training and they walked in for theirs, and it's only made us more impatient for the big game on April 10 🤩#YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2021 #VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/nEBTF6fF3l — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) April 4, 2021

Chennai Super Kings had a difficult season in the last season as they were placed on number seven of the IPL 2020 points table, whereas DC qualified for the playoffs.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 06, 2021 03:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).