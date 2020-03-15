Dhawal Kulkarni Thanks Doctors, Nurses and Police for Combating Spread of Coronavirus in Maharashtra; BMC Thanks Cricketer for Encouraging Words

Dhawal Kulkarni (Photo Credits: Twitter/@DhawalKulkarni

Two-time Ranji Trophy winner with Mumbai and Indian international, Dhawal Kulkarni thanked the Maharashtra government for their services and efforts into curbing the effects and spread of Coronavirus in the state. Kulkarni, who has represented India in 12 ODI matches, took to Twitter to thank the state government, police, doctors others officials who are ‘working round the clock’ to help those diagnosed with COVID-19 and also spread awareness on how to protect oneself from it. With 32 cases reported for the state as of Sunday, Maharashtra ranks highest in the list of coronavirus patients across the country. But fortunately, no reports of death have yet emerged from the state and Kulkarni was quick to thank the doctors and nurses for their efforts. Coronavirus in Maharashtra: One More Tests Positive in Pune Taking Toll of COVID-19 Cases in City to 16.

“Rly Sad 2 c everythg cmg 2 a standstill due 2 d #coronavirus Kudos 2 our state govt fr pulling all stops 2 contain d spread of COVID-19.Also Salute 2 d docs, nurses & the police who r working round the clock to help people and spread awareness," Kulkarni tweeted on Sunday to thank the government and its officials as the state tried to control the spread of pandemic to other areas. Jaydev Unadkat Announces Engagement, Poses for Adorable Picture With Fiancee Rinny.

Dhawal Kulkarni Thanks State Government for Effort to Stop Coronavirus

Rly Sad 2 c everythg cmg 2 a standstill due 2 d #coronavirus Kudos 2 our state govt fr pulling all stops 2 contain d spread of COVID-19.Also Salute 2 d docs,nurses & the police who r working round the clock to help people and spread awareness @mybmc @CMOMaharashtra @AUThackeray — Dhawal Kulkarni (@dhawal_kulkarni) March 15, 2020

The cricketer also received a thank you note from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), who reiterated the state government’s pledge to serve the state. “It is our duty & an honour to serve the city,” said a tweet from the official Twitter account of BMC. “We’re doing our best to ensure that Mumbai combats Coronavirus in the best possible way. A little help from citizens does wonders.” The civic body also thanked Kulkarni for his encouraging words. “Your kind words boost our morale!” said BMC in its reply.

Mumbai Civic Body Thanks Dhawal Kulkarni for Encouraging Words

Sir, Thanks a lot! It is our duty & an honour to serve the city. We’re doing our best to ensure that Mumbai combats Coronavirus in the best possible way. A little help from citizens does wonders. Your kind words boost our morale!#BlessedToServe#AnythingForMumbai#NaToCorona https://t.co/y4QkF94PsW — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) March 15, 2020

Meanwhile, as many as 16 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Mumbai taking the state toll to 32 and 108 across India. While 32 cases – a highest across states in the country – have been confirmed to have contracted the epidemic, 75 other people have been put in quarantine and are being treated in isolation wards. Maharashtra has also invoked the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, which allows the government to take measures to bar mass gatherings or any form of assembly that may spread the virus.