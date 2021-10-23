England defeated West Indies in Super 12 Group 1 match to kick off their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 campaign with a win. It was a dismal display by the Windies batters as poor shots and lack of patience saw them throw away wickets at regular intervals. Meanwhile, the English bowlers were disciplined in their approach, exerting their dominance in the game. Here are some stats from ENG vs WI, T20 World Cup 2021 clash. England vs West Indies T20 World Cup Super 12 Highlights.

After being asked to bat first, West Indies got themselves into a muddle from the start, losing wickets following wayward shots. The Kieron Pollard-led outfit was bowled out for 55 runs, their lowest score in a T20 World Cup. Meanwhile, English batters were made to work hard as they lost a few wickets, but managed to get their team off to a winning start in the multi-nation competition. ICC T20 World Cup Super 12 Points Table.

# This is England's first win over West Indies at T20 World Cups

# 55/10 is the third-lowest score by a team in a T20 World Cup match

# This is also West Indies' lowest score in T20 World Cups and second-lowest in T20Is

# 4/2 by Adil Rashid is the best bowling figures by an Englishman at T20 World Cups

# Adil Rashid conceded the least runs (4 runs) while picking 4+ wickets in T20 World Cup game

# Tymal Mills played his first T20I game for England since February 2017

# Chris Gayle became Tymall Mills' first wicket at a T20 World Cup

Both sides will now turn their attention towards the upcoming assignments as they have hopes of adding to their World Cup titles. England face off against Bangladesh, meanwhile, West Indies will be hoping to get back to winning ways against South Africa, who also lost to Australia in their opening game.

